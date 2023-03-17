Modern Technology Circle Presentation - Post
00:45 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
386exports
Present your message with a clean, modern circle-driven design. This template blends bold titles, smooth gradients, and elegant motion to showcase your content across multiple scenes, finishing with a refined logo outro. It’s perfect for corporate presentations, promos, and brand storytelling. Customize colors, swap images, and tailor typography to match your identity. The two-column layout keeps copy readable while circular media frames add visual interest. Create a professional slideshow that feels minimal, consistent, and on-brand in just a few steps.
Available formats:
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko