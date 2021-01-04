Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Move - Corporate Presentation - Horizontal - No Media Border - Poster image

Move - Corporate Presentation - Horizontal

00:45 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 images · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Title sequence
Corporate
Elegant
Presentation
6Kexports
rating
Craft a modern corporate promo in minutes. This minimal, elegant slideshow features centered titles, smooth blinds-style transitions, cinematic letterbox framing, and a polished logo outro. Perfect for business presentations, company profiles, employer branding, and product highlights. Customize fonts, colors, and imagery to match your brand and maintain a premium look across scenes. The refined motion design, light-leak accents, and clear hierarchy keep your message front and center while maintaining a high-end finish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Outro
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us