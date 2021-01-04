Move - Corporate Presentation - Horizontal

Craft a modern corporate promo in minutes. This minimal, elegant slideshow features centered titles, smooth blinds-style transitions, cinematic letterbox framing, and a polished logo outro. Perfect for business presentations, company profiles, employer branding, and product highlights. Customize fonts, colors, and imagery to match your brand and maintain a premium look across scenes. The refined motion design, light-leak accents, and clear hierarchy keep your message front and center while maintaining a high-end finish.