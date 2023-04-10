Multi Photo - Logo Opener - Post

Launch your brand with a fast, minimal logo animation. This template builds a vibrant photo mosaic that transitions into a bold text‑mask logo reveal on a clean, dark background. The centered layout, grid-based motion, and crisp typography make it perfect for intros or outros across social and web. Easily drop in your images or clips, add your logo and tagline, and fine-tune colors and fonts. Designed for energetic pacing and modern aesthetics, it adapts to multiple aspect ratios so your branding looks sharp everywhere.