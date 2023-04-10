Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Multi Photo - Logo Opener - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Multi Photo - Logo Opener - Vertical

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 35 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Minimal
Text mask
3.2Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a fast, minimal logo animation. This template builds a vibrant photo mosaic that transitions into a bold text‑mask logo reveal on a clean, dark background. The centered layout, grid-based motion, and crisp typography make it perfect for intros or outros across social and web. Easily drop in your images or clips, add your logo and tagline, and fine-tune colors and fonts. Designed for energetic pacing and modern aesthetics, it adapts to multiple aspect ratios so your branding looks sharp everywhere.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us