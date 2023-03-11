Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Cover Visualizer - Square - Original - Poster image

Neon Cover Visualizer - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Neon sign
Audio reactive
908exports
rating
Turn your track into a glowing statement with an audio‑reactive neon visualizer. This minimalist design features bold neon typography on a dark wall, a built‑in progress bar, and a timer for clear playback context. Personalize the look with different backgrounds, fonts, icons, and logo placement. The neon tubes pulse to your beat, making it ideal for music releases, teasers, and artist branding across social platforms and video channels. Adapt the style to your genre and render in multiple aspect ratios for every feed.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us