Neon Cover Visualizer - Square

Turn your track into a glowing statement with an audio‑reactive neon visualizer. This minimalist design features bold neon typography on a dark wall, a built‑in progress bar, and a timer for clear playback context. Personalize the look with different backgrounds, fonts, icons, and logo placement. The neon tubes pulse to your beat, making it ideal for music releases, teasers, and artist branding across social platforms and video channels. Adapt the style to your genre and render in multiple aspect ratios for every feed.