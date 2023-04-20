Neon Player Vizualizer - Square

Groove to your soundtrack with a retro neon visualizer that puts your music front and center. A glowing boombox, vibrant synthwave stripes, and pulsing equalizer bars react in real time to your audio, creating an energetic showcase for any genre. Customize colors, fonts, and titles to match your branding and export in wide, square, or vertical formats for every platform. Perfect for singles, teasers, and channel uploads, this beat‑driven design turns your track into a captivating, professional visual experience.