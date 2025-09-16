Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Net Lyrics
Created by Harchenko
9exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Dive into the rhythm with the Net Lyrics, where typography dances to the beat. Bold black text blocks glide across a pristine white backdrop, morphing into a dynamic net structure that pulses with your track. Personalize with your logo, text, and signature colors to create a show-stopping music visualizer. Perfect for musicians, DJs, and content creators looking to amplify their sound.
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
By Harchenko
2h
2
3
13
Tap into the rhythm of your song with the Bubbles Lyrics template, where bold, bouncy letters dance across a sleek grid. Perfect for sharing your music on social media and streaming sites, its playful typography and customizable colors enhance your track's storytelling. Grab your audience with eye-catching red and purple hues and see your lyrics spring to life in this ready-to-publish video.
By Harchenko
2h
6
3
17
Immerse your audience in a visceral lyrical journey with our Torn Paper Typography Lyrics template. Emphasize each beat and word with a raw, torn paper typography over a gritty, textured backdrop. Customizable fonts and colors let you reflect the energy and essence of your music, creating a powerful connection between your song and viewers. Ideal for musicians looking to engage fans on a deeper level.
By Harchenko
2h
5
3
15
Unravel each verse of your song with the Offset Letters Lyrics template, where text takes on a life of its own. Tailor colors and fonts to reflect your artistic intent against a standout geometric backdrop. Perfect for engaging fans on widescreen displays, this template marries music and typography in a cinematic experience. Be ready to publish a lyrical masterpiece that resonates.
By S_WorX
2h
1
5
43
Hit play on a visual experience as vibrant as your music with Retro Disco, a neon-tinged fantasy that sparks joy with every frame. Customize images, text, and colors to match the groove of your synthpop, house, or nu-disco tracks. As a mirrorball diva lights up the star-studded night, your music becomes an unforgettable retro journey in stunning visuals.
By Harchenko
2h
6
3
16
Transform audio artistry into visual poetry with the Underlines Lyrics template. Underlined lyrics flow seamlessly along the screen, capturing the essence of your track. Tailor with your distinct text, fonts, and brand colors, ensuring every verse visually resonates with your audience. Bring your music's story to life and hold viewers captive from start to finish.
By Harchenko
2h
6
3
17
Set the stage for your tunes with our Pop Markers Lyrics template, offering a fresh take on music visualization. Nostalgic marker highlights and fluid motion lead your viewers through every verse on a textured backdrop. Customize fonts and colors to match your style and share your passion in this lyrical story that's ready to hit social media and streaming platforms in a snap.
By Harchenko
2h
2
5
23
Create an immersive lyrical experience with the charm of retro gaming. Our Retro Game Screen Lyrics template combines pixelated skies and playful icons with bold, arcade-style typography. Engage viewers on YouTube or Facebook with customizable fonts and colors that harmonize with your track. Ready to publish, this video is your key to memorable music storytelling.
By TippyTop
2h
6
5
32
Step into a visual anthem of fiery beats with our TV Inferno Viz template. As the vintage TV set at the core radiates retro charm, the surrounding inferno of flames orchestrates a raw, dystopian feel. Customizable with your own images, video, and text each note of your track is mirrored in a blaze of personalized glory. Ideal for captivating audiences on YouTube and social media, this template is more than a visualizer; it's a statement.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help