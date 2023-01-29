Youtube intro for cooking channel
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New Brand Presentation - Vertical - Default - Poster image

New Brand Presentation - Vertical

00:37 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 17 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Presentation
Rounded rectangle
Elegant
588exports
rating
Present your brand with a clean, elegant slideshow designed for clarity and impact. Alternating duotone scenes, rounded media panels and bold section numbers guide viewers through short, structured messages. The editorial layout and smooth slide‑in transitions keep attention on your content, while subtle botanical patterns add a refined touch. Ideal for corporate branding, product showcases or event promos, it ends with a focused logo and tagline scene. Tailor headlines, secondary copy and media to create a cohesive brand presentation that looks polished across multiple aspect ratios.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us