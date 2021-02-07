Youtube intro for cooking channel
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New Corporate - Modern Promo - Original - Poster image

New Corporate - Modern Promo

00:45 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 22 videos · 2 images · 17 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Corporate
Slideshow
Glassmorphism
670exports
rating
Build a polished corporate promo in minutes. This minimal template pairs glassmorphism cards and thin, elegant borders with smooth sliding transitions. Showcase your brand story across multiple scenes using bold headlines, supporting text, and full-screen media. Easily match your identity with global color controls, adjustable blur and fills, and flexible font settings. Finish strong with a clean intro and logo outro. Perfect for company overviews, product highlights, or employer branding, this refined design keeps focus on your message while looking modern and professional.
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Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Contact Us