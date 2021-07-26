Youtube intro for cooking channel
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New Stylish Presentation - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

New Stylish Presentation - Horizontal

00:42 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 20 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Elegant
Presentation
Promo
1.2Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a sleek, minimal promo slideshow. This elegant design pairs refined serif titles with oval media masks, flowing line accents, and rich gradient backdrops. Smooth, fluid transitions connect scenes for a polished presentation that suits conferences, product promos, and corporate branding. Customize headlines, subheads, media, colors, and logo to match your identity. The balanced two‑column layout keeps messaging clear while visuals shine. Deliver a stylish, modern presentation in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us