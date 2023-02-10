Opener - Black & White Minimalistic - Post

Craft a crisp, black‑and‑white opener that blends minimal typography with smooth, geometric motion. This versatile slideshow features circle accents, refined lines, and split layouts that showcase your media and headlines beautifully, ending with a clean brand card. Perfect for intros, promos, and elegant branding across social media and YouTube. Fully customizable fonts, shapes, overlays, and colors help you dial in the exact look. Responsive aspect ratios ensure a polished result on horizontal, square, and vertical formats. Make your message feel modern, editorial, and effortless—fast.