Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Opener - Black & White Minimalistic - Square - Original - Poster image

Opener - Black & White Minimalistic - Square

00:23 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 19 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Promo
Intro
Elegant
Circle shape
873exports
rating
Craft a crisp, black‑and‑white opener that blends minimal typography with smooth, geometric motion. This versatile slideshow features circle accents, refined lines, and split layouts that showcase your media and headlines beautifully, ending with a clean brand card. Perfect for intros, promos, and elegant branding across social media and YouTube. Fully customizable fonts, shapes, overlays, and colors help you dial in the exact look. Responsive aspect ratios ensure a polished result on horizontal, square, and vertical formats. Make your message feel modern, editorial, and effortless—fast.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us