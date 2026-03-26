Painted Lyrics

Turn your song into a captivating lyric video with hand-painted typography. This template paints each line on in real time, creating a warm, handcrafted feel on a clean paper background. Simply add your audio and timed lyrics, then fine‑tune font size, spacing, and line breaks for perfect readability. Customize colors to match your branding, add your logo, and choose a subtle media texture behind the text if desired. Ideal for music releases, visualizers without waveforms, and social uploads where the words matter. Minimal, elegant, and easy to use—let your lyrics take center stage.