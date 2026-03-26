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Painted Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Painted Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Painterly
Music visualization
Music
Write-on animation
97exports
rating
Turn your song into a captivating lyric video with hand-painted typography. This template paints each line on in real time, creating a warm, handcrafted feel on a clean paper background. Simply add your audio and timed lyrics, then fine‑tune font size, spacing, and line breaks for perfect readability. Customize colors to match your branding, add your logo, and choose a subtle media texture behind the text if desired. Ideal for music releases, visualizers without waveforms, and social uploads where the words matter. Minimal, elegant, and easy to use—let your lyrics take center stage.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us