Painted Title

Add handcrafted flair to your videos with a hand-painted motion title. This transparent overlay animates your headline with expressive brush strokes and a smooth paint-on reveal. Adjust font, size, leading, line breaks, and direction for the perfect layout. Tweak color to match any brand or mood. Ideal for openers, chapter cards, reels, and social overlays where the text takes center stage. The clean, minimal composition keeps focus on your message while the organic texture adds warmth and authenticity.