Slideshow for my birthday party
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Painted Title - Original - Poster image

Painted Title

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Painterly
Hand-drawn
Brush strokes
Paint reveal
10exports
rating
Add handcrafted flair to your videos with a hand-painted motion title. This transparent overlay animates your headline with expressive brush strokes and a smooth paint-on reveal. Adjust font, size, leading, line breaks, and direction for the perfect layout. Tweak color to match any brand or mood. Ideal for openers, chapter cards, reels, and social overlays where the text takes center stage. The clean, minimal composition keeps focus on your message while the organic texture adds warmth and authenticity.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us