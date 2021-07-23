Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pastel Color Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Pastel Color Slideshow

00:35 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 22 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Glassmorphism
Oval shape
Wide logo
1.6Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a tender, minimal slideshow crafted from pastel gradients, frosted-glass panels and gentle motion. Rounded pill masks spotlight your images or clips while clean typography delivers headlines and supporting copy. Seamless transitions carry viewers through each scene and a polished logo outro wraps your story. Perfect for product highlights, portfolios or elegant brand messaging across landscape, square or vertical formats. Easily swap media, edit text and fine-tune colors to match your identity for a refined, professional finish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us