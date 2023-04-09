Pastel Color Slideshow - Square

Bring your brand to life with a tender, minimal slideshow crafted from pastel gradients, frosted-glass panels and gentle motion. Rounded pill masks spotlight your images or clips while clean typography delivers headlines and supporting copy. Seamless transitions carry viewers through each scene and a polished logo outro wraps your story. Perfect for product highlights, portfolios or elegant brand messaging across landscape, square or vertical formats. Easily swap media, edit text and fine-tune colors to match your identity for a refined, professional finish.