Photo Opener

Build a polished opener or promo with clean, minimal typography and warm, cinematic visuals. This template pairs centered headlines with smooth sliding panels, line wipes, and subtle camera drift over your images or video. A unifying tint overlay creates a cohesive look across scenes, culminating in a refined logo reveal. Ideal for intros, title sequences, and short slideshows across social or broadcast, it adapts to multiple aspect ratios and keeps the pace modern yet balanced. Customize text, colors, media, and branding to launch stylish content in minutes.