Photo Opener - Logo Intro - Vertical

Make a bold first impression with a fast, minimalist logo intro. Triangular panels slide in to showcase your visuals before revealing a centered logo and tagline on a dark, pinstriped backdrop. The energetic pacing and clean geometric layout suit brand intros, outros, and quick promos across platforms and aspect ratios. Customize media, colors, logo, and tagline to match your identity, and export in widescreen, vertical, square, or portrait formats with consistent, professional results.