Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Plastic Lyrics - Post - Original - Poster image

Plastic Lyrics - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Grunge
Music visualization
Music
Plastic wrap
8exports
rating
Turn your track into a striking lyric video post with a moody monochrome look. This template pairs kinetic typography with a textured plastic‑wrap overlay, subtle film grain, and scanline grit for a raw, analog vibe. Import your audio and lyrics, choose animation directions, and fine‑tune fonts, colors, and line breaks. Add a logo and optional background media with adjustable opacity for extra branding. Designed for music artists, producers, and labels who want bold, readable lyrics that pop in social feeds. Fast to customize and performance‑ready for releases, teasers, or fan content.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us