Plastic Lyrics - Post

Turn your track into a striking lyric video post with a moody monochrome look. This template pairs kinetic typography with a textured plastic‑wrap overlay, subtle film grain, and scanline grit for a raw, analog vibe. Import your audio and lyrics, choose animation directions, and fine‑tune fonts, colors, and line breaks. Add a logo and optional background media with adjustable opacity for extra branding. Designed for music artists, producers, and labels who want bold, readable lyrics that pop in social feeds. Fast to customize and performance‑ready for releases, teasers, or fan content.