Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Plastic Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

Plastic Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Grunge
Music
Kinetic typography
8exports
rating
Transform your track into an eye‑catching lyric video with bold typography, grunge textures, and a distinctive plastic‑wrap finish. This square template pairs kinetic lyrics with subtle VHS scanlines and film grain for a moody, analog vibe that fits modern music promos and social posts. Customize fonts, size, spacing, and lyric flow by word or character, then fine‑tune background media and opacity to match your brand. Add your logo for consistent identity and let the animation follow your audio’s pace. Ideal for song teasers, snippets, and full lyric drops across platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us