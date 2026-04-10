Plastic Lyrics - Square

Transform your track into an eye‑catching lyric video with bold typography, grunge textures, and a distinctive plastic‑wrap finish. This square template pairs kinetic lyrics with subtle VHS scanlines and film grain for a moody, analog vibe that fits modern music promos and social posts. Customize fonts, size, spacing, and lyric flow by word or character, then fine‑tune background media and opacity to match your brand. Add your logo for consistent identity and let the animation follow your audio’s pace. Ideal for song teasers, snippets, and full lyric drops across platforms.