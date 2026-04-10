Plastic Lyrics - Vertical

Turn any track into a striking vertical lyric video. This template pairs bold kinetic typography with a moody monochrome palette, scanline texture, and crinkled plastic-wrap overlays for an analog, grunge feel. Easily sync lyrics to your audio, adjust line breaks by word or character, choose reveal directions, and fine‑tune font size and leading. Add a logo, set background media with adjustable tint and opacity, and keep the focus on your words. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social clips where clarity, vibe, and pace matter.