Plastic Lyrics - Vertical
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
16exports
Turn any track into a striking vertical lyric video. This template pairs bold kinetic typography with a moody monochrome palette, scanline texture, and crinkled plastic-wrap overlays for an analog, grunge feel. Easily sync lyrics to your audio, adjust line breaks by word or character, choose reveal directions, and fine‑tune font size and leading. Add a logo, set background media with adjustable tint and opacity, and keep the focus on your words. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social clips where clarity, vibe, and pace matter.
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