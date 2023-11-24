Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pop Up Art Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Pop Up Art Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Comic book
Music visualization
Music
Bold
17.4Kexports
rating
Turn any song into a punchy pop‑art lyric video. This template features bold comic typography, dynamic word reveals, and a rotating sunburst backdrop for high-impact visuals. Simply load your timed lyrics, add your track, and customize colors, fonts, and accents like sparkle stars or an underline. An optional 3D logo moment adds branding between sections. Designed for music releases, lyric reels, and social promos, it keeps text crisp and readable at any pace. Fast to set up, endlessly colorful, and performer-ready—perfect for artists, labels, and creators who want energetic visuals that sing along.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us