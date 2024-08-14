en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Power Opener - Square

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
Square
Urban
Stomp
Grid
Outline
Modern
Shape
Full HD
More details
Power Opener - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
31exports
15 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
3videos
1image
12texts
4fonts
1audio
Embrace the power of storytelling with our cutting-edge Power Opener video template, featuring rapid animations and modern outlines to highlight your content spectacularly. Whether you are showcasing a product or capturing cherished memories, this template allows for full customization of logo, tagline, and palette enabling you to craft a masterpiece that resonates with viewers.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (5)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Original
Original
Edit
Frost Shock
Frost Shock
Edit
Orange Dog
Orange Dog
Edit
Green Start
Green Start
Edit
Purple Exodus
Purple Exodus
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us