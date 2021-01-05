Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Presentation - Modern Waves - Green Theme - Poster image

Presentation - Modern Waves

00:50 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 images · 17 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Presentation
Flat design
Abstract waves
Promo
3Kexports
rating
Present your ideas with a clean, modern slideshow driven by elegant wave motion. This versatile template pairs bold headlines with supporting copy and image slides, finishing on a branded logo outro. Customize fonts, colors, text, and media to match your identity. The flat, minimal design and fluid transitions make it ideal for corporate presentations, product promos, conference openers, and marketing videos. It’s easy to use, looks polished, and keeps the focus on your message. Create a professional presentation in minutes and elevate your brand with smooth, eye-catching motion.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us