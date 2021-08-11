Pulse Urban Opener - Horizontal

Launch your message with a punchy, urban-inspired opener. This grungy stomp promo features bold headlines, torn-paper transitions, split-screen layouts, and a striking circle motif. Easily customize colors, shapes, textures, and background media, then finish with your logo or text. Perfect for fast promos, intros, and social highlights, it pairs energetic motion with gritty style for instant impact. Flexible aspect ratios make it ready for any platform. Make your brand stand out in seconds with a design that’s both raw and refined.