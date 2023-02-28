Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pulse Urban Opener - Post - Original - Poster image

Pulse Urban Opener - Post

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Title sequence
Stomp style
Grunge
Bold
297exports
rating
Launch your message with a punchy, urban-inspired opener. This grungy stomp promo features bold headlines, torn-paper transitions, split-screen layouts, and a striking circle motif. Easily customize colors, shapes, textures, and background media, then finish with your logo or text. Perfect for fast promos, intros, and social highlights, it pairs energetic motion with gritty style for instant impact. Flexible aspect ratios make it ready for any platform. Make your brand stand out in seconds with a design that’s both raw and refined.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us