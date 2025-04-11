Rain Lyrics
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1video
1image
1text
1font
Create a lyrical downpour that resonates with the rhythm of your music using our customizable Rain Lyrics template. Ideal for any displays, this Rain Lyrics template captures the essence of your track with raindrops that dance to the beat. Every word of your song is cradled in visually stimulating scenes, drawing in viewers for an unparalleled sing-along experience. Tailor it with your distinctive touch and broadcast your music’s story.