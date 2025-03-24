en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Real Life Visualizer

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Spectrum
Reflection
Simple
Minimalist
Music
More details
Real Life Visualizer - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
25exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Set the stage for your sound with customizable backgrounds like a rainy cityscape, lush forest road, or a neon-lit metropolis. At the heart, a minimalist audio visualizer pulses to your music's tempo, while the track and artist details display in sleek style. Perfect for any artist showcasing their work on platforms from YouTube to Facebook, our Real Life Visualizer lets you easily add text, logos, colors, and fonts.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (14)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Original
Original
Edit
Street 2
Street 2
Edit
Street 3
Street 3
Edit
Street 5
Street 5
Edit
Street 7
Street 7
Edit
Street 4
Street 4
Edit
Road in Field
Road in Field
Edit
Street 6
Street 6
Edit
Road in Forest
Road in Forest
Edit
Logo Disable
Logo Disable
Edit
Street 2 Logo Disable
Street 2 Logo Disable
Edit
Street 3 Logo Disable
Street 3 Logo Disable
Edit
Street 4 Logo Disable
Street 4 Logo Disable
Edit
Street 5 Logo Disable
Street 5 Logo Disable
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us