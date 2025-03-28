Real Life Visualizer - Vertical
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Set the stage for your sound with customizable backgrounds like a rainy cityscape, lush forest road, or a neon-lit metropolis. At the heart, a minimalist audio visualizer pulses to your music's tempo, while the track and artist details display in sleek style. Perfect for any artist showcasing their work on platforms from YouTube to Facebook, our Real Life Visualizer lets you easily add text, logos, colors, and fonts.
