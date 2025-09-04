Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Retro Game Screen Lyrics

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Cloud
Lyric Videos
Pixels
Retro
Outline
Digital
Music
More details
Retro Game Screen Lyrics - Original - Poster image
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
7exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
1font
Create an immersive lyrical experience with the charm of retro gaming. Our Retro Game Screen Lyrics template combines pixelated skies and playful icons with bold, arcade-style typography. Engage viewers on YouTube or Facebook with customizable fonts and colors that harmonize with your track. Ready to publish, this video is your key to memorable music storytelling.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Pop Markers Lyrics Original theme video
Pop Markers Lyrics
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
6
3
17
Set the stage for your tunes with our Pop Markers Lyrics template, offering a fresh take on music visualization. Nostalgic marker highlights and fluid motion lead your viewers through every verse on a textured backdrop. Customize fonts and colors to match your style and share your passion in this lyrical story that's ready to hit social media and streaming platforms in a snap.
TV Inferno Viz Urban Rooftop1 theme video
TV Inferno Viz
Edit
By TippyTop
2h
6
5
32
Step into a visual anthem of fiery beats with our TV Inferno Viz template. As the vintage TV set at the core radiates retro charm, the surrounding inferno of flames orchestrates a raw, dystopian feel. Customizable with your own images, video, and text each note of your track is mirrored in a blaze of personalized glory. Ideal for captivating audiences on YouTube and social media, this template is more than a visualizer; it's a statement.
TV Inferno Lyrics Urban Rooftop theme video
TV Inferno Lyrics
Edit
By TippyTop
2h
6
6
40
With the TV Inferno Lyrics, your music becomes an audiovisual powerhouse, enshrined in vintage flair and engulfed by untamed flames. This template is perfect for making your lyrics the star of the show, with ample customization options to infuse your brand into the experience. Share your musical inferno widely, from YouTube hits to social media buzz your track deserves to be heard and seen.
Cyber Waves Original theme video
Cyber Waves
Edit
By Romabox
2h
6
6
26
Let your music pulse with life in our Cyber Waves template. A sick digital visualization syncs perfectly with your beats, creating an immersive visual experience for your audience. Customize colors and add text to match your unique sound. This 16:9 video is tailor-made for widescreen displays and perfect for YouTube, Vimeo, and social media. Make your tracks unforgettable with this must-have visualizer.
3D Cubes Visualizer Original 2 theme video
3D Cubes Visualizer
Edit
By minimax
2h
6
5
55
Dive into the neon depths of music visualization with large, glow-infused cubes orbiting to your song's heartbeat. Center-stage, your track info flashes with energetic twitches, while wavy lines and flashes sync to the rhythm. 3D Cubes Visualizer template is a multipurpose gateway to accentuate your musical presence on any social or streaming service, with full customization to fit your brand's visual essence.
Paper Memo Lyrics Dark theme video
Paper Memo Lyrics
Edit
By buenka
2h
6
3
38
Engage your audience in a lyrical adventure as the handwritten fervor of your song unfurls on a dynamic crumpled page. Our Paper Memo Lyrics video template captures the essence of your music with animated stop-motion, perfectly synced to your beat. From spirited scribbles to vibrant light leaks, every element intensifies the storytelling. Customize to craft the ultimate expression of your track on any platform.
Paper Memo Visualizer Original theme video
Paper Memo Visualizer
Edit
By buenka
2h
8
3
21
Turn each note of your music into a visual poem with Paper Memo Visualizer. Watch as handwritten song details and an animated audio spectrum breathe life into your audio track. Personalize the grunge, paper-textured backdrop with custom colors, fonts, and text. This visualizer template is your gateway to captivating audiences and enhancing performances on any display.
Fractured Visualizer Original theme video
Fractured Visualizer
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
2
3
32
Turn up the volume and shatter expectations with our Fractured Visualizer. Immerse your audience in an audio-visual spectacle where every beat fractures the digital glass, unleashing a tempest of visual energy. Customize with your own image, text, fonts, and colors to echo the raw power of your music. Perfect for showcasing any aggressive genre, this video is your key to an unforgettable sensory overload.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us