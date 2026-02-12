Retrowave Cyberpunk Lyrics

Turn your track into a neon-fueled experience with a cyberpunk lyric video. A helmeted character and glowing visor showcase your words in pixel-style typography against an urban skyline. Perfect for synthwave, retro, and electronic music, it features responsive lyric timing, customizable colors, fonts, and logo integration. Smooth kinetic type keeps the energy high while the moody, futuristic backdrop sets a dramatic tone. Ideal for artists, labels, and producers who want a standout visual to promote singles or full tracks across social platforms and streaming channels.