Ripped Cover Visualizer - Post

Drive your track with a gritty, audio‑reactive visualizer. This design wraps a bold timer inside a ripped paper band for a raw, grunge aesthetic that fits any genre. Customize artist and track text, toggle timer styles, and fine‑tune tint, textures, and colors. Beat and audio reactivity add rhythmic motion, while flexible aspect ratios make it perfect for feeds, reels, or widescreen uploads. Match the visual to your sound and publish a compelling, on‑brand release in minutes.