Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ripped Cover Visualizer - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Ripped Cover Visualizer - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Grunge
Music
Torn paper
Timer
3Kexports
rating
Drive your track with a gritty, audio‑reactive visualizer. This design wraps a bold timer inside a ripped paper band for a raw, grunge aesthetic that fits any genre. Customize artist and track text, toggle timer styles, and fine‑tune tint, textures, and colors. Beat and audio reactivity add rhythmic motion, while flexible aspect ratios make it perfect for feeds, reels, or widescreen uploads. Match the visual to your sound and publish a compelling, on‑brand release in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us