Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Ripped Letters Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Ripped Letters Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Papercraft
Music visualization
Music
Paper
9exports
rating
Turn your song into a striking lyric video with ripped paper typography. This papercraft design assembles words from cut-out letter tiles over a dark, textured background for maximum contrast and readability. Customize fonts, tracking, leading, line breaks by word or character, and colors. Add your audio and timed lyrics, drop in an optional background image, and include your logo for branding. Smooth, staggered builds and minimalist, grunge styling keep the focus on the message. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social clips when you need bold, kinetic typography with a handcrafted edge.
Harchenko profile image
Harchenko
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Ripped Words Lyrics
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Ripped Words Lyrics Original theme video
Fire Paper Lyrics
By milinkovic
Edit
2K
Fire Paper Lyrics Media Theme theme video
Torn Paper Typography Lyrics
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Torn Paper Typography Lyrics Original theme video
Paper Letters Lyrics
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Paper Letters Lyrics Original theme video
Typography Lyrics 2
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Typography Lyrics 2 Original theme video
Painted Lyrics
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Painted Lyrics Original theme video
Drizzle Lyrics
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Drizzle Lyrics Original theme video
X-Ray Lyrics
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
X-Ray Lyrics Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us