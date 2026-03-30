Ripped Letters Lyrics

Turn your song into a striking lyric video with ripped paper typography. This papercraft design assembles words from cut-out letter tiles over a dark, textured background for maximum contrast and readability. Customize fonts, tracking, leading, line breaks by word or character, and colors. Add your audio and timed lyrics, drop in an optional background image, and include your logo for branding. Smooth, staggered builds and minimalist, grunge styling keep the focus on the message. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social clips when you need bold, kinetic typography with a handcrafted edge.