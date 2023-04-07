Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sakura Blossom Logo Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image

Sakura Blossom Logo Reveal - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Floral
Intro
Outro
Flower
259exports
rating
Bring a touch of spring to your brand with an elegant logo animation framed by drifting cherry blossoms. Soft petals, cinematic depth-of-field, and a clean, minimal layout create a serene reveal that works beautifully as an intro or outro. Easily switch between logo or text, add a tagline, and fine-tune colors for a perfect match. The subtle, fluid motion and nature-inspired visuals suit beauty, wellness, lifestyle, or any brand seeking a refined, calming identity moment. Create a memorable first impression with this floral, spring-inspired logo reveal.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us