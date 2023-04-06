Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sakura Burst Logo Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Sakura Burst Logo Reveal - Vertical

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Floral
Outro
Nature
1.4Kexports
rating
Bring a touch of nature to your branding with this elegant floral logo animation. Soft, drifting petals create a romantic atmosphere as your mark takes center stage, supported by a clean, minimal layout and optional tagline. The design feels refined yet simple, making it ideal for intros and outros across social, web, and video platforms. Easily tailor colors, typography, and particle tint to match your identity and export in multiple aspect ratios. Deliver a graceful reveal that feels timeless, organic, and memorable—perfect for brands seeking a serene, nature-inspired touch.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
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