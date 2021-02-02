Slideshow - Cinematic Inspired - Horizontal
00:30 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
31.6Kexports
Deliver a cinematic slideshow that feels refined and on-brand. This elegant opener blends smooth transitions, light trails, smoke, and subtle particles with clean typography. Present your message across sequential headline scenes, then seal it with a polished logo reveal. Ideal for promos, corporate reels, title sequences, and portfolio highlights, it pairs a minimal aesthetic with filmic letterbox bars for instant impact. Customize fonts, colors, and media for a cohesive look across formats. Engage your audience with a stylish, atmospheric presentation that elevates your content.
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