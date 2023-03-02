Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Slideshow - Cinematic Inspired - Post - Video Theme - Poster image

Slideshow - Cinematic Inspired - Post

00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Cinematic
Promo
Letterbox bars
Smoke
1.2Kexports
rating
Deliver a cinematic slideshow that feels refined and on-brand. This elegant opener blends smooth transitions, light trails, smoke, and subtle particles with clean typography. Present your message across sequential headline scenes, then seal it with a polished logo reveal. Ideal for promos, corporate reels, title sequences, and portfolio highlights, it pairs a minimal aesthetic with filmic letterbox bars for instant impact. Customize fonts, colors, and media for a cohesive look across formats. Engage your audience with a stylish, atmospheric presentation that elevates your content.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us