Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Slideshow - Inspire Mosaic - Original - Poster image

Slideshow - Inspire Mosaic

00:30 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Promo
Cinematic
Letterbox bars
Sliding panel
1.6Kexports
rating
Craft a polished promo or opener with this cinematic slideshow. Dynamic mosaic overlays, letterbox framing and smooth transitions spotlight your visuals and headlines, then conclude with a bold logo or text outro. Easily adjust global colors, text and overlays to match your brand. The refined, minimal design and elegant motion suit a wide range of content—from lifestyle and travel to products and events. Deliver a modern, atmospheric presentation that feels cohesive and premium without the effort.
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Audio Waveform
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Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
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