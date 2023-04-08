Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Slideshow - Low Gravity - Square - Original - Poster image

Slideshow - Low Gravity - Square

01:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 25 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Cinematic
Photo print
Wide logo
Camera drift
242exports
rating
Showcase your story with a cinematic photo slideshow that floats through space in low gravity. White‑border prints drift past soft bokeh, film grain, and warm light leaks while clean caption banners highlight your message. Smooth parallax motion and gentle camera drift add depth, ending with a polished logo scene. Perfect for promos, portfolios, travel memories, or brand storytelling across multiple aspect ratios. Customize text, colors, and media to match your style, and let your visuals breathe with elegant, relaxed pacing.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us