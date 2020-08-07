Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Slideshow - Vintage Projector - Original - Poster image

Slideshow - Vintage Projector

00:30 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 images · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Film Look
Retro
Film grain
Rounded rectangle
3.2Kexports
rating
Bring timeless character to your visuals with a vintage projector slideshow. This design pairs monochrome imagery with authentic film grain, soft light leaks, and gentle camera drift for a cinematic, nostalgic feel. Rounded photo panels and clean typography keep the focus on your story, while smooth, blinds-style transitions guide viewers through each scene. Ideal for family memories, brand heritage pieces, portfolios, or event recaps that call for a refined retro touch. Easily customize text, media, and colors to match your mood and let the subtle grunge finish add depth and emotion.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us