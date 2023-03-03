Smooth Slideshow - Elegant Slice - Post
00:55 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 20 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Showcase your story with a refined, minimal slideshow built on elegant slice transitions and clean typography. Each scene pairs bold headlines with supporting text, while a subtle tint unifies your visuals. Smooth motion and a calm pace guide viewers toward a final logo display, ideal for brand intros, corporate promos, and presentations. Easily customize text, colors, fonts, and media across multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Create a sophisticated video that feels modern, cohesive, and on-brand in minutes.
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