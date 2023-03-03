Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Smooth Slideshow - Elegant Slice - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Smooth Slideshow - Elegant Slice - Vertical

00:55 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 20 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Elegant
Slice reveal
Sliding panel
5.6Kexports
rating
Showcase your story with a refined, minimal slideshow built on elegant slice transitions and clean typography. Each scene pairs bold headlines with supporting text, while a subtle tint unifies your visuals. Smooth motion and a calm pace guide viewers toward a final logo display, ideal for brand intros, corporate promos, and presentations. Easily customize text, colors, fonts, and media across multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Create a sophisticated video that feels modern, cohesive, and on-brand in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us