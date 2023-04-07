Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Soft Corporate - Clean Presentation - Vertical - Dark Theme - Poster image

Soft Corporate - Clean Presentation - Vertical

00:45 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Minimal
Corporate
Presentation
Elegant
2.4Kexports
rating
Present your message with clarity and confidence. This clean corporate title sequence blends bold typography with frosted glass panels, smooth slide transitions, and a refined two‑column layout. Easily customize colors, fonts, and background media to match your brand, then finish strong with a polished logo scene. Ideal for company promos, presentations, announcements, and internal communications across any aspect ratio. The soft motion and modern minimal style keep attention on your message while ensuring a cohesive, professional look.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us