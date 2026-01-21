Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Spotlight Lyrics - Square

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Square
Lyric Videos
Night
Dark
Light
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Spotlight Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
12exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
1video
1image
1text
2fonts
Bring your music to life with Spotlight Lyrics, a dynamic and atmospheric video design that makes every word of your song shine. This template lets you effortlessly merge lyrics with engaging visuals, perfect for captivating your YouTube or Facebook audience. Highly customizable with your logo, favorite fonts, and vibrant colors. Craft a personal touch to enthrall your fans and amplify your music's impact.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Original
Original
Edit
Blue Spotlight
Blue Spotlight
Edit
Purple Spotlight
Purple Spotlight
Edit
Red Spotlight
Red Spotlight
Edit
Line by Line
Line by Line
Edit
Orange Particle
Orange Particle
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us