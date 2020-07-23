Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Square Photo - Cute Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Square Photo - Cute Slideshow

00:30 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 9 images · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Polaroid
Elegant
Floating motion
2.9Kexports
rating
Showcase your stories with a dreamy Polaroid photo slideshow. Floating square prints, soft light leaks, and shallow depth of field create an elegant, minimal look. Smooth parallax adds dimension, while clean captions and a customizable logo/text outro wrap it up professionally. Perfect for promos, portfolios, lifestyle reels, and channel branding. Swap in your photos, adjust text, and make it your own in minutes for a refined, photography-inspired presentation.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us