en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Stellar Lyrics - Post

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Post
Space
Lyric Videos
Stars
Outline
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Stellar Lyrics - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
12exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1song
1image
1font
Dive into a cosmic journey with our Stellar Lyrics video template. Glowing text illuminates the starscape as the universe unfolds, boldly conveying your song's story. Customize fonts and colors to mirror your track's mood, creating an immersive experience for fans to engage and sing along. Perfect for YouTube or social media, this template amplifies your music's impact with out-of-this-world visuals.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Original
Original
Edit
Shine
Shine
Edit
Twilight
Twilight
Edit
White Theme
White Theme
Edit
Grass At The House
Grass At The House
Edit
Dreams
Dreams
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us