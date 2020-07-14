Strips Opener - Horizontal

Make a striking first impression with a bold, modern opener built from horizontal stripes, clean grid overlays, and large, confident typography. This energetic template features smooth sliding panels, centralized titles, and a polished cinematic frame. It’s perfect for promos, portfolios, products, sports or fashion highlights. Easily customize text, colors, and media to match your brand, then finish with a strong logo or URL outro. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it adapts seamlessly across platforms while keeping a crisp, minimal, digital aesthetic.