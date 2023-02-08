Strips Opener - Vertical
00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
4.5Kexports
Make a striking first impression with a bold, modern opener built from horizontal stripes, clean grid overlays, and large, confident typography. This energetic template features smooth sliding panels, centralized titles, and a polished cinematic frame. It’s perfect for promos, portfolios, products, sports or fashion highlights. Easily customize text, colors, and media to match your brand, then finish with a strong logo or URL outro. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it adapts seamlessly across platforms while keeping a crisp, minimal, digital aesthetic.
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