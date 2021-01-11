Stylish Circle Presentation
00:48 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 11 images · 17 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.4Kexports
Make a polished promo, event teaser, or mini presentation with this modern circle-driven slideshow. Clean typography, geometric shapes, and seamless transitions keep the focus on your message. Drop in your photos, customize headlines and supporting copy, and fine-tune colors for perfect brand alignment. A numbered structure guides viewers through clear sections before a bold logo outro ties everything together. Ideal for webinars, conferences, portfolios, and product highlights, this template pairs clarity with style to deliver professional results fast.
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